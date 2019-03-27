Poll: Should all cars need to have speed-limiting technology?

NEW ROAD SAFETY technologies will become mandatory on vehicles sold in Europe from 2022 onwards, the European Union has announced.

The measures, set out in a provisional agreement between EU member states, are aimed at increasing road safety and reducing road fatalities.

The new measures will see cars required to have features such as intelligent speed assistance, lane keeping technology and advanced emergency braking, for example.

The European Commission has said it hopes these new measures will help to save over 25,000 lives and prevent at least 140,000 serious injuries by 2038.

So, today we’re asking: Should all cars need to have speed-limiting technology?



