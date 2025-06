HE’S ONE OF the most acclaimed film directors in the world, but apparently, Martin Scorsese no longer goes to the cinema.

US film critic Peter Travers has revealed that the 82-year-old told him that he has stopped watching films at the cinema because of the poor etiquette of other theatregoers.

“I asked the maestro why he doesn’t see movies in theatres any more and he went all raging bull about audiences who babble on phones during the movie, leave to order snacks and vats of soda, and keep up a noise level loud enough to drown out the actors,” Travers said about his conversation with Scorsese.

The debate over declining cinema etiquette has been in the spotlight recently, including when a viral TikTok trend saw teenagers erupting into chaos during a scene in the new Minecraft film.

But we want to know if you have noticed more people using their phones, talking too loudly or generally being disruptive at the cinema.

So, tell us: Have you noticed an increase in audience bad behaviour at the cinema?