THE FUTURE OF George’s Dock in Dublin is back in the news this morning, with plans to build an outdoor swimming pool at the derelict site being suggested again.

A meeting of Dublin city councillors will tomorrow morning hear that a public lido may be a viable option for the site, despite previous votes not reaching a consensus to support the project.

The council have been debating what to do with the site since plans to build a €25 million “world class” whitewater rafting facility at the development were unveiled and later rejected after being shot down by the public and politicians.

A parks’ space, an events’ space, sporting uses and markets will also be raised as viable options for the site at the meeting, with two feasibility reviews – one for the use as a marketplace and another for the use as a sporting area – to begin at the end of the year.

