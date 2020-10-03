Poll: Have you reduced your social contacts by half?

IN THE MIDDLE of September, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn and other public health officials asked people all over Ireland to reduce their social contacts by half.

Glynn said that ”regardless of where you live”, people should “try to meet half as many people this week as you did last week” in a bid to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Since then, the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland has continued to rise.

On Thursday, 442 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed, the highest number in a day since 26 April.

Dublin and Donegal are under Level 3 restrictions, with limitations in place on household visits, travel, and restaurants, pubs and cafés.

The rest of the country is at Level 2, and NPHET recommended this week that tighter restrictions should be implemented on household visits in every county.

So today we’re asking you, have you halved your social contacts compared to the start of September?

