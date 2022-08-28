Poll: Will you go to the cinema next Saturday?

NATIONAL CINEMA DAY will take place next Saturday, and to celebrate, cinemas around the country are reducing their ticket prices.

Over 95% of cinemas around in Ireland are set to reduce ticket prices to €4 to mark the day, including for premium seats, screens and 3D screenings.

Advertisement

Tickets will be made available for screenings online and at the box office from Monday, 29 August, with a list of participating cinemas available to view here.

So with that it mind, will you pop down to catch a new film in your local cinema?

Today we’re asking: Will you go to the cinema next Saturday?

