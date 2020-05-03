This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Trump's Secretary of State claims there's 'enormous evidence' that coronavirus originated in Wuhan lab

Mike Pompeo told ABC that China must be held “accountable” for the global pandemic.

By AFP Sunday 3 May 2020, 4:18 PM
1 hour ago 22,711 Views 55 Comments
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
Image: Ron Przysucha DPA/PA Images
Image: Ron Przysucha DPA/PA Images

US SECRETARY OF State Mike Pompeo said today that there was “enormous evidence” that the coronavirus pandemic originated in a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

“There is enormous evidence that this is where it began,” he said on ABC’s This Week.

But while highly critical of China’s handling of the matter, Pompeo declined to say whether he thought the virus had been intentionally released.

President Donald Trump has been increasingly critical of China’s role in the pandemic, which has infected nearly 3.5 million people and killed more than 240,000 around the world. 

He has insisted that Beijing recklessly concealed important information about the outbreak and demanded that Beijing be held “accountable”. 

News reports say Trump has tasked US spies to find out more about the origins of the virus, at first blamed on a Wuhan market selling exotic animals like bats, but now thought possibly to be from a virus research laboratory nearby.

Pompeo, a former director of the Central Intelligence Agency, told ABC that he agreed with a statement on Thursday from the US intelligence community in which it concurred “with the wide scientific consensus that the Covid-19 virus was not man-made or genetically modified.”

But he went further than Trump, in citing “significant” and “enormous” evidence that the virus originated in a Wuhan  laboratory.

“I think the whole world can see now, remember, China has a history of infecting the world and running substandard laboratories,” Pompeo said.

He said early Chinese efforts to downplay the coronavirus amounted to “a classic Communist disinformation effort. That created enormous risk.”

“President Trump is very clear: we’ll hold those responsible accountable.” 

