Dublin: 7°C Wednesday 10 March 2021
Poll: Do you like the Poolbeg chimneys in Dublin?

It’s been reported the chimneys may have to be encased in fibreglass or concrete to ensure their survival.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 10 Mar 2021, 8:02 AM
57 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5377049
Image: Shutterstock/David Soanes
Image: Shutterstock/David Soanes

THE IRISH TIMES yesterday reported that Dublin City Council has said Dublin’s Poolbeg chimney stacks may have to be encased in fibreglass or concrete to ensure their long-term survival. 

The twin chimneys have been an iconic sight in Dublin since being built in the 1970s. 

However, the Council reportedly said their stability in the longer term “may give rise to the need for the structures to be encased in a new concrete or fibreglass casing”. 

“These interventions are likely to alter the appearance and integrity of the structures as originally designed,” it said. 

So, today we want to know… Do you like the Poolbeg chimneys in Dublin? 


Poll Results:

Yes (705)
No (303)
Not sure / no opinion (90)



About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
