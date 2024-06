‘FATHER DOUGAL’ HAS finally met the Pope himself, as actor Ardal O’Hanlon, and comedians Tommy Tiernan and Patrick Kielty were amongst those invited to an audience with Pope Francis today.

The group of comedians included Hollywood A-listers Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien and Chris Rock as well, plus comics from around the world.

Pope Francis spoke about the need for all things funny in the world today, with the conflicts and challenges we face.

He said he had invited the entertainers because they have and “cultivate the gift of making people laugh”.

The Pope added that when we are in the midst of “gloomy news”, or dealing with personal crises, comedians are able to “spread serenity and a smile” and are amongst the few who can speak to “very different people, of different generations and different cultural backgrounds.”

When Father Ted met the Pope. Ardal O’Hanlon gets something blessed by Pope Francis during an audience between the Pope and comedians from around the world, including Chris Rock, Conan O’Brien, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon. pic.twitter.com/ZafQbjXC5d — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) June 14, 2024

Pope Francis added that laughter has the capacity to “break down social barriers and create connections”.

“When you manage to bring intelligent smiles to the lips of even a single spectator, you also make God smile,” he told the audience of celebrity comics.

He willed them to go on cheering people up, and helping people to make a better world.

Simon Tierney wrote about this planned visit for The Journal yesterday, expressing his view that some “comedy washing” is afoot.

Pope Francis pulled a clownish gesture as he met with comedians from around the world, telling them it is not heresy to joke about God.



Whoopi Goldberg, Chris Rock and Jimmy Fallon were all in attendance at the Vatican. https://t.co/EAhrTWPP0u pic.twitter.com/QVDWgqHitH — ABC News (@ABC) June 14, 2024

“It seems grossly offensive, at best, that an organisation which presided over and aided in the cover up of systemic child abuse could have the audacity to suggest it is now time for some laughs,” he posited.