POPE FRANCIS REMAINS in a critical condition in hospital in Rome as he battles pneumonia in both lungs, but he had another “peaceful night”, the Vatican said in its latest update.

“The pope passed a peaceful night and is resting,” said the Vatican in a morning update on the 13th day of Francis’s stay in Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

The 88-year-old pontiff has been trying to stay across Vatican matters and has met with some senior church figures this week while he remains in hospital.

Thousands of people have been gathering in Vatican City to pray for his recovery.

He was admitted to the hospital on 14 February with breathing difficulties.

He was initially diagnosed with bronchitis, but this developed into pneumonia in both lungs, and on Saturday night, the Vatican said for the first time that his condition was critical.

Doctors have cautioned that any recovery will take time and that Francis will likely stay in hospital beyond this week.

With reporting from AFP