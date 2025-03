POPE FRANCIS IS resting in hospital after another peaceful night, the Vatican has said.

The Argentine pontiff has been in Rome’s Gemelli hospital since 14 February with pneumonia in both lungs. In the last number of days his condition has begun to stabilise.

This morning, the Vatican said the Pope is resting and his condition remains the same. Francis is still using nasal cannulas for oxygen treatment throughout the day, the Holy See said yesterday.

A more detailed update is expected to be released later today. Members of the Catholic faith have held the rosary prayer for Francis’ health every night in Rome since 24 February.

His voice was heard publicly for the first time in close to three weeks last night before a rosary for the pontiff’s health in St Peter’s Square.