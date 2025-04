THE COFFIN OF Pope Francis has been sealed in a private ceremony in St Peter’s Basilica.

The ceremony, which was presided over by Camerlengo and Irish-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell, marks the end of public viewing in the basilica, which saw a quarter of a million people pass through to pay their respects to the late pontiff.

Francis died on Monday morning and has been lying in state in the basilica since Wednesday morning.

He was moved from the chapel in Santa Marta on Wednesday in a ceremony that was also overseen by Farrell.

St Peter’s Basilica closed to the public at 6pm Irish time in preparation for the liturgical rite of the sealing of the coffin.

Over 250,000 people filed into St Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis. Now the square lies virtually empty ahead of his coffin being sealed by Irish-born Cardinal Kevin Farrell @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/5Ce0r5EeUY — Diarmuid Pepper (@Diarmuid_9) April 25, 2025

The wooden coffin, in which the pope is lying wearing a red chasuble, white mitre and black shoes, with a rosary laced around his fingers, was closed at 7pm Irish time.

Today, the Vatican confirmed that since St Peter’s opened to the public at 11am on Wednesday, some 250,000 people passed through the basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis

The basilica was due to close at midnight on Wednesday, but remained open until 5.30am and re-opened at 7am due to the number of people who had arrived to see the late pope.

For a second night in a row, the Vatican kept St Peter’s open past the scheduled hours to accommodate the queues, only closing the doors between 2.30am and 5.40am this morning.

Last faithful leave after paying their respect to Pope Francis lying in state inside St Peter's Basilica. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Francis’s funeral will take place at 10am tomorrow. More than 50 heads of state and 10 monarchs are expected to attend, alongside around 200,000 mourners.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina, who paid their respects to the late pope earlier today, will be in attendance. They will be joined by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Simon Harris.

After the funeral, Francis’s coffin will be driven at a walking pace for burial at his favourite church, Rome’s papal basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

According to officials, the hearse will pass down Rome’s Fori Imperiali – where the city’s ancient temples lie – and past the Colosseum.

Big screens will be set up along the route on which to watch the ceremony, according to Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, who estimated the crowds at around 200,000.

The Vatican said a group of “poor and needy” will be at Santa Maria Maggiore to welcome the coffin of Francis, who was known for his advocacy of the poor.

He will be interred in the ground, his simple tomb marked with just one word: Franciscus.

People will be able to visit the tomb from Sunday morning.

With reporting from Jane Moore