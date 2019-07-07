This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 7 July, 2019
Woman killed and two children hospitalised in two-car Laois crash

Two others were also taken to hospital after the collision.

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 3:29 PM
9 minutes ago 1,135 Views No Comments
Lea Road, Portarlington.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A WOMAN HAS been killed after a two-vehicle collision in Co. Laois this morning.

The woman, who was in her 20s, was driving one of the cars when it struck another on Lea Road, Portarlington at about 8.20 am.

There were four occupants of the other vehicle and all were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two passengers, a father and daughter, were taken to Midlands Regional Hospital and the other two passengers, a mother and child, were taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

The deceased woman’s body was removed to Midlands Regional Hospital where a post-mortem is expected to take place tomorrow.

The scene is currently being examined by garda forensic investigators and local diversions are in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage is being asked to contact gardaí in Portlaoise or any garda station.

