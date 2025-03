A POSTMAN IS today being treated in hospital for serious injuries after he was allegedly savaged by two Alsatian dogs in north Tipperary.

An Post said that one of its staff members was the “victim of a serious dog attack”, while gardaí are carrying out an investigation — part of which is seeing arrangements being made for the animals to be put down.

The male post worker was making a lunchtime delivery last Thursday to a property at Kilcommon — an area about 28km north of Tipperary town — when the two dogs set upon him.

Sources said the post worker (60s) suffered serous bite wounds to both his legs and to his lower body.

A garda spokesperson said that gardaí were “alerted to an incident involving two dogs that occurred at a property in Kilcommon, Co Tipperary” last Thursday, 27 February at approximately 1.40pm.

“A man (60s) received a number of non-life threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment,” the Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí have “engaged with the owner of the dogs and arrangements are being made with local veterinary services for their destruction”, the spokesperson added.

“Investigations are ongoing,” the statement said.

A local source said the man was attacked when he entered land for one property, thinking the path was safe.

It’s understood the two dogs emerged from the rear of the property as the post man was making a delivery.

Sources said the man managed to make his way to a neighbouring property where he raised the alarm.

An Post statement

A spokesman for An Post said it was aware of the incident.

“We can confirm that our colleague was the victim of a serious dog attack but as the matter is now in the hands of the authorities there is nothing else we can add at this stage,” read a statement released by An Post.

A retired nurse went to the man’s aid before the emergency services were alerted, a source said.

The injured post man was treated near the scene by paramedics and transferred by a HSE ambulance to hospital.