Poll: How often do you eat potatoes?

IRISH FARMERS ARE worried that fewer people – especially millennials – are eating potatoes.

A new campaign is set to be launched that will encourage younger generations to embrace the humble Irish potato.

Research released last year by Bord Bia showed that millennials believed potatoes had a lot of fat and calories while older people associated them with fibre, magnesium and vitamin C.

Younger people also believed they are harder to cook, and 45% considered preparing raw vegetables a hassle.

The second ever lowest area of potatoes on record was planted last year, following on from the lowest ever year in 2018 – a situation causing concern among farmers.

We want to know: How often do you eat potatoes?

