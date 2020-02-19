This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 19 February, 2020
Poll: How often do you eat potatoes?

Irish farmers are worried that millenials are ditching the potato.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 19 Feb 2020, 9:54 AM
58 minutes ago 9,753 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5012919
Image: Shutterstock/Warren Price Photography
Image: Shutterstock/Warren Price Photography

IRISH FARMERS ARE worried that fewer people – especially millennials – are eating potatoes. 

A new campaign is set to be launched that will encourage younger generations to embrace the humble Irish potato. 

Research released last year by Bord Bia showed that millennials believed potatoes had a lot of fat and calories while older people associated them with fibre, magnesium and vitamin C. 

Younger people also believed they are harder to cook, and 45% considered preparing raw vegetables a hassle. 

The second ever lowest area of potatoes on record was planted last year, following on from the lowest ever year in 2018 – a situation causing concern among farmers. 

We want to know: How often do you eat potatoes?


Poll Results:

At least once a week (665)
Every day (377)
Once a month (81)
Every few months (26)
Never (8)





About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (23)

