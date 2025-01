WATER TREATMENT PLANTS supplying water to around 150,000 people have lost power due to Storm Éowyn.

Uisce Éireann has said that storage in the plants will help supply people with water for at least several more hours today but that crews will need to be sent out to assess the damage and try to get the plants up and running again.

Storm Éowyn has brought gusts of up to 183km per hour to Ireland. The entire country was under a Status Red weather warning overnight.

Advertisement

The storm has knocked out power to nearly three-quarters of a million people and to some infrastructure, including several water treatment plants.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, Uisce Éireann’s head of operations Margaret Attridge confirmed it has “lost power to treatment plants that serve a population of about 150,000 people”.

She said that most treatment plants would have some storage and that storage should keep people in supply of water “for a good bit of the day”.

“We are asking people to allow time for our crews to get out and assess the damage and to link in with the ESB to get power supply returned to those sites as quickly as possible,” Attridge said.

“We are asking people to conserve water. What we are doing on our side is, in the last few days, we have been getting generators out to the sites where they were most at risk. That’s the peninsula up along the west coast, but also focusing in on particular areas – such as in Offaly, we had generators ready to go on sites that were supplying the hospital in Tullamore and the Brain Injury Clinic,” she said.

Related Reads Live: Around 715,000 homes without power as Storm Éowyn makes landfall Serious collision in Donegal and caravan overturns in Cork as emergency services face 'difficult conditions' In pictures: Storm Éowyn takes hold across the country

She said Uisce Éireann also targeted generators to areas where reservoir levels suffered during Storm Darragh, such as in Leitrim.

“Hopefully we’ve protected some of those areas where people have probably suffered enough at this stage.”