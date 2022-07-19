Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 22°C Tuesday 19 July 2022
Blackout in Temple Bar leaves over 600 customers without power

ESB Networks have said that it has affected more than 610 customers and they are working to solve the problem at Bedford Row.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 5:28 PM
1 hour ago 8,839 Views 10 Comments
Parliament Street, near Templebar, Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock
Parliament Street, near Templebar, Dublin.
Parliament Street, near Templebar, Dublin.
Image: Shutterstock

DUBLIN CITY CENTRE has been struck by a power outage as ESB crews fix a fault in the Temple Bar area.

The company confirmed the problem on their Twitter account and the power check website said they anticipate it will be back on by 5.45pm.

The outage follows another city centre power outage that took place last week and affected the Abbey Street area. 

Separately, is also an incident in Templeogue where 254 customers are without power with an anticipated resolution to the outage at 6pm.

Outside of Dublin there are outages for a small number of customers in Tipperary Town, Castleisland in Kerry, Kildare town and Midleton in Co Cork.  

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

