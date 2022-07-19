Blackout in Temple Bar leaves over 600 customers without power

DUBLIN CITY CENTRE has been struck by a power outage as ESB crews fix a fault in the Temple Bar area.

ESB Networks have said that it has affected more than 610 customers and they are working to solve the problem at Bedford Row.

We have a fault in the #Templebar and surrounding areas of #Dublin2. We are working to repair as quickly as possible. You can log a fault online here: https://t.co/n0MHeYpfeV. Updates on https://t.co/rMkLzT1FJd. Apologies for the inconvenience. — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) July 19, 2022

The company confirmed the problem on their Twitter account and the power check website said they anticipate it will be back on by 5.45pm.

The outage follows another city centre power outage that took place last week and affected the Abbey Street area.

Separately, is also an incident in Templeogue where 254 customers are without power with an anticipated resolution to the outage at 6pm.

Outside of Dublin there are outages for a small number of customers in Tipperary Town, Castleisland in Kerry, Kildare town and Midleton in Co Cork.