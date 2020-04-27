This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 27 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two Kildare brothers help their dad to produce 1,000 face shields for front line medical staff

Mick Reilly works in the school of engineering at Trinity College Dublin and he and his sons have been producing the PPE at home.

By Press Association Monday 27 Apr 2020, 3:53 PM
54 minutes ago 9,090 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5085163
Mick Reilly and sons George and Ollie
Image: PA
Mick Reilly and sons George and Ollie
Mick Reilly and sons George and Ollie
Image: PA

TWO YOUNG BROTHERS are helping in the battle to produce more Covid-19 protective equipment by helping their father print 3D face shields.

Ollie Reilly, 13, and his 10-year-old brother George have produced more than 1,000 face shield frames guided by their dad, Mick Reilly, a chief technical officer in the School of Engineering at Trinity College Dublin.

In response to the urgent public appeal for personal protective equipment (PPE), engineers from the university have deployed a number of their 3D printers to produce face shields for front line medical staff.

While access to Trinity is restricted, Reilly took six of the school’s 3D printers to his home in Kildare.

Ollie, George and Mick have produced more than 1,000 face shield frames to date for a PPE hub and a further 300 full face shields, which have been donated to front line medical staff in hospitals, nursing homes and GP practices throughout Dublin and Kildare.

Mick said: “Having recently set up a very successful Makerspace and 3D printing facility in the Department of Mechanical and Manufacturing Engineering for our undergraduate students, it would have been a shame not to utilise our resources for this initiative.”

The face shield frames are printed in line with the PPE-Hub protocols, using PLA (Polylactic Acid) and PET-G thermoplastic filament materials, which are 100% recyclable and safe for skin contact.

The visor is made from 250 micrometre clear PVC transparent sheets, which have been donated by Codex Office Solutions.

The completed frames are collected by regional volunteers from Blood Bikes Ireland and delivered to a central assembly site at the Garryduff Sports Centre, Cork, where members of the Defence Forces are sanitising, assembling and packing the completed PPE face shields.

The face shields are currently in widespread use throughout the community across a number of care settings including community hospitals, nursing homes, paramedics, drug and alcohol services, community nursing and other services.

It is planned that more of Trinity’s 3D printers will be added to the production line to help meet anticipated future requirements.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie