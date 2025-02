THE PUBLIC HEALTH Agency (PHA) in Northern Ireland has issued a fresh warning to pregnant women about the dangers of being around sheep during springtime.

Close contact with sheep over the next few months could increase their risk of infection and even miscarriage.

Ewes carry bacteria, parasites and viruses in their bodily fluids that can potentially cause harm to humans. The same goes for recently born lambs and any contaminated material such as clothing, bedding, and equipment.

Pregnant people and others who are immunocompromised, such as people undergoing chemotherapy, will be particularly succeptible to picking these up.

Conditions sheep may have during this time include Chlamydia abortus, which can lead to stillbirths in ewes, and toxoplasmosis, which is caused by sheep eating food contaminated with cat faeces.

Another serious disease sheep can carry is Listeriosis, which they can catch from eating poor quality food in winter, causing conditions such as septicaemia (blood poisoning)and meningitis.

Dr Patrick McAleavey Consultant of the PHA, said: “While the number of reported infections and human miscarriages resulting from contact with sheep is very low, it is important that pregnant women are aware of the potential risks and take appropriate precautions.”

To minimise the risk of infection, pregnant women are advised to:

Avoid assisting with lambing or milking ewes.

Avoid contact with aborted, miscarried, or new-born lambs, as well as with afterbirth, birthing fluids, or contaminated materials such as bedding.

Avoid handling clothing, boots, or other items that have been in contact with lambing ewes.

Ensure that partners or household members who work with sheep wash thoroughly after contact with lambing ewes.

These risks are not limited to spring or to sheep alone, the PHA says. Cows and goats that have recently given birth can also carry similar infections.

Lambing season, when risk is higher, usually lasts until around the end of April.

If a pregnant woman develops a fever, flu-like symptoms, or has concerns about possible exposure to infection from a farm environment, McAleavey advises them to seek medical advice promptly.”