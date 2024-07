THE PRESIDENT IS to convene the Council of State over the Defence (Amendment) Bill 2024, which will preclude the Irish Defence Forces from publicly questioning or commenting on government defence policy.

The Council of State is a body provided for in the Constitution for the purpose of aiding and counselling the President.

PDFORRA, which represents rank and file members across the Irish Air Corps, the Naval Service and Army along with the Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) have previously denounced the Bill.

RACO, in February, told the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence that it believes the amendment is “draconian”.

The representative bodies have taken issue with the makeup of the External Oversight Body as its membership includes the Secretary General of the Department of Defence.

According to a statement this evening, the question President Michael D Higgins will ask the Council of State to consider is:

“Whether the Defence (Amendment) Bill 2024 should be referred by the President to the Supreme Court for a decision on the question as to whether the Bill or any specified provision or provisions thereof are repugnant to the Constitution or to any provision thereof.”

This is a breaking story with more to follow.

Includes reporting by Niall O’Connor.