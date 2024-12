THE PRESIDENT HAS criticised the Israeli response in Gaza to Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack as having “transcended all of the boundaries of humanitarian law” in his annual, and final, Christmas address.

President Michael D Higgins described the region as a “crucible of suffering for children and their families” and slammed the “silence of many of those with influence in the face of gross violations of civilians”.

He accused Israel of “flagrantly inflicing collective punishment on civilians” in Gaza, including starvation, which is impacting “most of all” women and children.

The health ministry in Gaza has said more than 45,000 people have been killed in the area since Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack in Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

President Higgins, who earlier this week condemned members of the Israeli cabinet who accused the Irish government of being antisemetic, following the closure of the embassy in Dublin, highlighted the devastating impacts of all global conflicts.

In his final Christmas address to the country as President Higgins highlighted how more than half of Sudan’s population are faced acute hunger this year.

He demanded that world leaders learn from the “painful lessons of history” and settle conflict through diplomacy.

“When we might speak of peace in a diverse world, where the safety and dignity of every human being is valued. This is now our best hope and preparation for responsible and sustainable lives together on what is our vulnerable shared planet,” he said.

President Higgins, who has dedicated his role and career to combating global food shortages, inequality and sustainability, said the international community is being scarred by pervasive and deepening inequality.

He called on the United Nations to fulfill its commitments to sustainable developments and for those in positions of influence to bring greater attention to making the World a fairer, more equal place to live.

“The failure to achieve peace, to eliminate acute global poverty, hunger, and the consequences of climate change and biodiversity loss have been accompanied by a return to an arms race, to a world that has rewarded investors in instruments of death rather than promoting sustainability,” he said.

An Uachtaráin claimed it was shameful that global military expenditure increased in 2023, to over $2,443 billion, “while so many human values cry out for recognition”. He said, at present, humanity is the loser while the World is at war.

“As we celebrate this Christmas season, wherever we may be and in whatever circumstances, may it be a time for kindness, understanding, a time of care and appreciation for one another,” President Higgins said.

He sought gratitude from others for those who work in the Irish healthcare sector and other emergency settings, for those who attend to the needs of the homeless, the vulnerable and the marginalised and those who assist others at Christmas.

President Higgins quoted his first Christmas address, where he expressed pride in having the ability to represent the Irish people. He renewed that pride in today’s final address, and said he looks forward to doing so in his final year in the role.