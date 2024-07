PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has laid a wreath at a ceremony to commemorate all Irishmen and Irishwomen who have died in military service.

The annual National Day of Commemoration ceremony, which honours members of the Defence Forces who lost their lives in past wars or on peacekeeping service, was held at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin this afternoon.

Taoiseach Simon Harris attended the ceremony, along with senior Cabinet officials, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

President Michael D Higgins lays a wreath during the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Former president Mary McAleese was also in attendance.

Representatives of the next-of-kin of those who died in past conflicts or on UN service, ex-servicemen’s organisations, as well as relatives of the 1916 leaders, were also invited.

The ceremony included prayers and statements by different faith leaders and a wreath-laying by President Higgins.

It concluded with a flypast of the grounds by the Irish Air Corps.

A flypast during the National Day of Commemoration Ceremony. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ceremonies are also being held in Cork, Galway, Kilkenny, Limerick, Sligo and Waterford.

Speaking after the ceremony, Harris said: “I think it’s really important that we come together as a country to pay gratitude and commemorate all those who have served in our Defence Forces and all those who have served our country overseas in peacekeeping missions with the UN, or indeed with other international organisations.

“We have a long and proud history in this country of peacemaking and peacekeeping and I was really pleased today to lead the Government to a national commemoration led by our President, that takes a time and moment to reflect on the contribution that Ireland has made to peacekeeping right across the world.

“To say thank you to those who have given that service. It’s always a very poignant ceremony, and today was no different.”