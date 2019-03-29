This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 29 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A new mind for Europe is required': President Higgins criticises 'inadequate' European Union

He called for a fresh approach to tackling inequality among member states.

By Conor McCrave Friday 29 Mar 2019, 11:49 AM
35 minutes ago 2,404 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4566463
File Photo
Image: RollingNews.ie
File Photo
File Photo
Image: RollingNews.ie

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D HIGGINS criticised the European Union for a lack of “social cohesion” and “narrow version of an economic union” in a speech delivered at UCD last night. 

His comments came on the eve of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s third attempt to secure the backing of MPs in the House of Commons for her deal to remove Britain from the European Union. 

Higgins called for “a new mind for Europe… to strike a unique balance between social cohesion, economic competition and freedom” and to remove the divide he said existed between the “lucky” and the “left out”.  

“We have entered a period when, I would say – and not for the first time in many years – the future shape of the European Union has become a matter of dispute and often ill-tempered debate,” he said. 

“In the ongoing and lingering shadow of Brexit and of social forces which have given rise to so much doubt across Europe, the challenges of the next decade simply cannot be met with a re-issuing of an invitation to a new generation of, and revamped version, of the old orthodoxies.”

In his speech at the launch of the Jean Monnet Centre of Excellence at UCD, the president said a social, economic and class divide was palpable across Europe. 

“The refurbishing of what has gone out of balance in failing models will be insufficient.”

“A new mind for Europe is required, which requires a casting aside of failing assumptions within inadequate models. It requires new symmetries between the social, the economic, the cultural and the ethical,” he added. 

“These symmetries, if they are to be achieved, will require changes in the institutional architecture of the Union.

“Yet, if the intellectual and political contribution of the union’s members is simply one of reaction and adjustment to a wild unregulated globalisation, the prospects for such are poor.

“The space for the new institutional architecture and the role of intellectual work will have to be fought for.”

Jean Monnet is considered one of the founding fathers of the European Union and the various centres of excellence across the EU are designed to foster integration and cooperation between member states. 

Higgins said a return to the founding values of the union – mainly peace and economic prosperity among member states – was needed, and called for a fresh approach to reinforce those pillars. 

“Too often, as we look to the future, we fail to adequately appreciate the rich but diverse roots of the European project,” he said. 

“As we seek to find a new mind for Europe, out of the ashes of our present threatening fragmentation, there is now a pressing need to recall the rich infusion of ideas and ideals upon which our Union was sought to be built.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Aer Lingus will offer special rescue fares to passengers affected by WOW Air collapse
    62,780  33
    2
    		The third vote on Theresa May's Brexit deal is confirmed for tomorrow
    47,899  67
    3
    		RTÉ's new man in London will be a familiar face to most
    43,394  21
    Fora
    1
    		Cork's Fudi&more wants to go it alone when it takes its food delivery business international
    150  0
    2
    		Wazp wants to bridge the knowledge gap in 3D printing for companies big and small
    131  0
    3
    		GoCar and Fleet have been enlisted to provide shared transport to Dublin council staff
    9  0
    The42
    1
    		Journalist who survived Chapecoense plane crash dies after playing football match
    39,706  4
    2
    		'He made a bit of an eejit of himself' - Dunphy criticises Sadlier and tennis ball protest
    25,568  31
    3
    		Northern Ireland boss condemns 'one or two mindless idiots' over sectarian chants in Belfast pub
    23,132  45
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 pairs of jeans we have repurchased time and time again
    7,819  2
    2
    		Goodbye Skin Deep: A love letter to beauty
    6,325  4
    3
    		Things your mam told you when you were younger that you wish you'd listened to now
    5,744  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    A recording of Mary Lowry and her new partner found on computer in Quirke's home, court told
    Family of man who died tragically at St Columba's Hospital brings legal action against HSE
    Bobby Ryan died from blunt force trauma to the head, court hears
    HIGH COURT
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    Google agrees to give details of user who posted 'defamatory' YouTube video about a garda
    High Court refuses 'radical' application by Sean Quinn's children in case against IBRC
    Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    COURT
    Crack cocaine addict who robbed taxi driver after threatening him with pointed weapon jailed
    Crack cocaine addict who robbed taxi driver after threatening him with pointed weapon jailed
    Fines totalling more than €126k in court crackdown on M50 toll dodgers
    Man appears in court charged over assault which left 73-year-old man in critical condition
    HOUSING
    Tenants spared mass eviction after Cork apartment complex is sold
    Tenants spared mass eviction after Cork apartment complex is sold
    Median asking price for new home sales is €271k nationally and €380k in Dublin
    UN says Ireland applies 'preferential tax laws' to vultures funds and it 'cannot continue'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie