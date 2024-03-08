Advertisement
President Michael D Higgins meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Áras an Uachtaráin this afternoon. Áras an Uachtaráin
Back to Work

President Higgins returns to in-person duties after spending week in hospital

The President was among those to vote on proposed changes to the Constitution in the referendums today.
2
1.6k
1 hour ago

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has returned to in-person duties a day after being discharged from hospital. 

The President was among those to vote on proposed changes to the Constitution in the referendums today. He cast his vote at St Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix Park this morning.

This afternoon, the President held a pre-scheduled meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Áras an Uachtaráin. 

It is the first time he has been seen since he was discharged from St James’s Hospital.

The President, aged 82, was admitted to hospital last Thursday for precautionary tests after feeling unwell. 

In a statement on Monday, Áras an Uachtaráin said that the results of medical tests that the President had undergone have all been positive and that he had experienced a “mild transient weakness”.

The Áras said yesterday that President Higgins “thanked all of the staff at St James’s Hospital for the care which he received” during his stay. 

“Ireland is lucky to have such wonderful, dedicated and caring medical staff,” the statement said. 

The President continued to carry out his constitutional duties while in hospital and this week signed two pieces of legislation. 

Last July, the President underwent a planned surgery to relieve back pain. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
2
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     