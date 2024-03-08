President Higgins returns to in-person duties after spending week in hospital

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has returned to in-person duties a day after being discharged from hospital.

The President was among those to vote on proposed changes to the Constitution in the referendums today. He cast his vote at St Mary’s Hospital in Phoenix Park this morning.

This afternoon, the President held a pre-scheduled meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Áras an Uachtaráin.

It is the first time he has been seen since he was discharged from St James’s Hospital.

President Higgins this afternoon met with Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar at Áras an Uachtaráin pic.twitter.com/TIIAKqLq27 — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) March 8, 2024

The President, aged 82, was admitted to hospital last Thursday for precautionary tests after feeling unwell.

In a statement on Monday, Áras an Uachtaráin said that the results of medical tests that the President had undergone have all been positive and that he had experienced a “mild transient weakness”.

The Áras said yesterday that President Higgins “thanked all of the staff at St James’s Hospital for the care which he received” during his stay.

“Ireland is lucky to have such wonderful, dedicated and caring medical staff,” the statement said.

The President continued to carry out his constitutional duties while in hospital and this week signed two pieces of legislation.

Last July, the President underwent a planned surgery to relieve back pain.