THE PRICE OF several draught pints is rising again today.

The base level price of a pint of Guinness, Harp, Smithwicks and Hophouse 13 have all increased by six cents today, excluding VAT. Guinness 0.0 has increased by nine cents per pint, excluding VAT.

Diageo confirmed the news last month, as previously reported by The Journal.

Once VAT, duty and the pub margin are added it could result in an extra 30 cents for a pint – meaning Guinness could be well over €6 in many pubs and more than €7 in Dublin, according to Drinks Industry Ireland.

It’s the fourth price rise in two years.

Diageo recently said it has “no intention” to sell the Guinness brand, despite media reports to the contrary.

Increased costs

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland in January said the latest price hike is “a blow to an industry already on its knees” and many publicans will have to pass on the increase to consumers.

At the time, a Diageo spokesperson told The Journal: “Like many businesses, we continue to face increased costs across our Irish operations.

“In an effort to offset these costs and to maintain a sustainable business in Ireland, we have advised our on-trade customers that there will be an increase to the list prices on our full draught product range.”

Pat Crotty, Vintners’ CEO, last month said “publicans are being squeezed from every angle – rising energy costs, higher wages and government-imposed charges”.

“This latest price increase from Diageo adds yet another layer of financial pressure on pubs already struggling to keep their doors open,” he added.