Pride flag to fly over Leinster House this weekend

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl with the Pride flag that will fly over Leinster House on Saturday.

THE PRIDE FLAG is to fly over Leinster House this Saturday during the annual Pride parade in Dublin.

The flying of the flag coincides with the established of a LGBT+ group within the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Earlier today an informal meeting was hosted by the Ceann Comhairle to discuss the formation of the fledgling LGBT+ group.

Ceann Comhairle, Seán Ó Fearghaíl said there is support across all sides of the Dáil and Seanad chamber for the Pride Festival.

“By flying the flag over Leinster House on Saturday, we are showing our commitment to support and assist the LGBT+ community and their allies in the Oireachtas, be they members, political staff or support staff,” he said.

“The purpose of this morning’s meeting was to promote a discussion among members and staff of the Houses of the Oireachtas as to how the LGBT+ group within Leinster House can be managed and brought forward over the coming weeks,” said Ó Fearghaíl.

Senator Jerry Buttimer and Oireachtas colleagues have been instrumental in the formation of the LGBT group in Leinster House, he added.

Cathaoirleach, Denis O’Donovan said: “Pride is an annual event, and we in the Houses of the Oireachtas are delighted to support the event, and as the establishment of the LGBT+ group indicates, meetings will take place on an ongoing basis.”

He added that it is important that Ireland’s national parliament supports and celebrates Pride.