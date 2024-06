DESPITE THE RAIN, thousands have gathered in Dublin’s city centre for today’s Pride celebrations.

This year marks 50 years since the first Pride march protest took place in the capital in 1974.

The parade kicked off on O’Connell Street with the route finishing up on Merrion Square where a Pride Village has been set up with musical acts and performances, food and other festivities.

It might be raining in Dublin, but O’Connell Street is alive with colour! Let’s go! Happy #Pride Dublin 💖 pic.twitter.com/pFwmygLKVJ — Amnesty Ireland (@AmnestyIreland) June 29, 2024

This year, Belong To, the LGBTQ+ charity for young people in Ireland, was chosen as grand marshall in recognition of the organisation’s work. Speaking at the event today, Belong To CEO Moninne Griffith said today is a special day to celebrate diversity. “For many of the young people, this is their first time being out and proud, joining the community to celebrate their authentic selves,” Griffith said. She added that Pride is as important as it has ever been, pointing to incidents of hate in Dublin and a rise in “ extreme anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric” online and in public spaces. She said while today is a celebration, it is also a chance to voice “how urgently” the Government must introduce crime and hate speech legislation, ban conversion practices, review the Gender Recognition Act and create access to healthcare for the trans community. We were told in 2015 that it was safe for us to walk down the aisle – now many members of our community don’t feel safe walking down the street. “In this context, Pride is even more crucial as an opportunity for young LGBTQ+ people to come together in celebration of themselves and each other, surrounded by community and acceptance. We’re proud to stand with them today and throughout the year. “The work continues to make LGBTQ+ using people feel safe, equal and valued. But for today – we shine in a display of support and love,” Griffith said.

Belong To was joined by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly who took part in today’s parade alongside Dublin Lord Mayor James Geoghegan.

Minister Donnelly posted a video of the pair dancing on X, formerly Twitter, alongside a message saying he was delighted to join the march.