Multiple prison staff investigated for allegedly using company fuel cards to top up their own cars

MULTIPLE STAFF MEMBERS in the Irish Prison Service are currently under investigation amid allegations they used fuel cards registered to State vehicles for their own cars.

The cards, which are used to buy fuel for vehicles transporting prisoners to and from prison, were used a number of times on vehicles that were not part of the service’s fleet.

It’s believed that approximately €3,000 worth of fuel was paid for using the cards.

The cards belonged to the Prison Service Escort Corp (PSEC), which operates on an independent basis within the prison service and provides a prisoner escorting service.

It is subdivided into three regional areas – Munster, Connaught and Leinster – and is headquartered in Cloverhill Prison in Co Dublin.

A senior source in the prison service told The Journal that at least one of the staff members is based in the PSEC headquarters.

It is understood that an internal inquiry is ongoing and active, and that fewer than five staff are under investigation.

A spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said that it does not comment on matters relating to staff.

However, the spokesperson confirmed to The Journal that the service is “aware of an incident” and are currently conducting an investigation.

A separate spokesperson for the Department of Justice confirmed the minister is “aware of the reported incident” and is told the service is investigating the matter.

PSEC describe themselves as a “dedicated corps of staff” and escort prisoners to and from court and to other arrangements prisoners may have outside of the prison.

According to its most recently available Annual Review, the Irish Prison Service spent a total of €418,173 on fuel for transport in 2021, making up 6% of its total fuel and energy costs.