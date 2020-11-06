#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 6 November 2020
Prisoner arrested as part of investigation into witness intimidation during Adrian Donohoe trial

This is the seventh arrest in the ongoing investigation into allegations of witness intimidation.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 6 Nov 2020, 10:35 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5257585

A PRISONER HAS been arrested on suspicion of witness intimidation connected to the Adrian Donohoe murder trial.

The arrested male, who is in his 20s, is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

This is the seventh arrest in the ongoing investigation into allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment related to the recent criminal trial.

Yesterday, a man in his 50s became the sixth person arrested in the probe. He has been released and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was on active duty when he was killed on 25 January 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

Aaron Brady was sentenced to life in prison last month for the capital murder of Detective Donohoe and must serve the prescribed minimum of 40 years.

He was also sentenced to 14 years for armed robbery.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

