Funeral for Private Seán Rooney to take place in Dundalk later today

A MILITARY FUNERAL for Private Seán Rooney will take place today in Dundalk and later his body will be laid to rest in his native Donegal.

His remains were flown back into Ireland on Monday by Air Corps aircraft having flown from Beirut.

His funeral will take place in Dundalk at 9am, followed by a burial service in All Saints Catholic Church, Colehill, Donegal at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

Before leaving Beirut, Pte Rooney was awarded a number of honours posthumously, including a peacekeeping medal from the UN and an appreciation medal from the Lebanese Armed Forces.

He was accompanied on the flight by a number of his colleagues from 121 Infantry Battalion, including his company commander, who are understood to have never left his side.

A short prayer service was held after his body was returned to his family at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel, Dublin. A white coffin draped in the tricolour was carried out of the plane by a number of pall bearers wearing the distinctive Cavalry head dress.

The Defence Forces have opened an online book of condolences to allow people to share their sympathies with his loved ones.

It is anticipated that representatives of the Government, including the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the Tánaiste Micheál Martin, who is also the Minister for Defence, will attend the funeral.