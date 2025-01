SOME PEOPLE MAY soon be unable to book their driving test due to an issue with the Road Safety Authority’s (RSA) online learner driver system, instructors have warned.

When an approved driving instructor takes on a new learner driver, the RSA issues them with a log book to keep track of their lessons. The instructor then uses the Essential Driver Training (EDT) online portal to keep a record of this person’s progress.

However, instructors have been unable to upload information about lessons taken by learner drivers who were issued with new log books in recent weeks.

Typically, the log books given to each new learner driver have a unique six-digit number. However, the RSA ran out of six-digit numbers in late December and started to issue log books with seven-digit numbers.

The system was unable to process these log books correctly, meaning instructors cannot upload these learner drivers’ progress.

‘Antiquated’ system

A number of instructors told The Journal the “antiquated” system was not able to handle the number change and attempts to rectify it – where the system was offline for hours at a time – have not yet fixed the issue.

“It became evident pretty quickly that the antiquated RSA system instructors used to upload the log books to show learner progress, and allow the learner to book a driving test, could not take seven digits,” one instructor said.

This person said a “lack of foresight” by the RSA means this issue will eventually prevent learners from booking tests, if it’s not resolved.

Another instructor said people “won’t be able to apply for tests as there won’t be a record of the lessons being completed”.

Learners need to complete a minimum of 12 one-hour lessons before they can apply to sit their driving test. So, if a person’s lessons are not being logged, they cannot book their test.

Working to fix the issue

A spokesperson for the RSA confirmed the organisation became aware in early January that the portal was “unable to process log book numbers consisting of seven digits”.

In a statement, they told The Journal: “The issue affects learner drivers who were issued with seven-digit serial number EDT logbooks since January 2025 and have commenced their 12 EDT sessions.

The system itself is in place for many years and the limitation in the original system design to six digits was not foreseen.

The spokesperson added that, as soon as they became aware of the issue, the RSA informed all approved driving instructors and took steps to fix it.

Work to resolve the issue is “ongoing”, they said.

“It is regretted that this fix is taking some time to deploy, but we expect that it will be in place in the next week.”

The spokesperson said they will continue to “issue regular updates” to driving instructors and apologised “for the inconvenience caused”.