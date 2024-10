A LARGE PROTEST has taken place in Co Clare against the use of Shannon Airport by the US military.

There has been a renewed focus on the use of the airport by US military planes in the last year due to the conflict in Gaza and the United States’ support of Israel.

Since the war in Gaza began in October 2023, the US has spent a record of at least $17.9 billion (about €16.3 billion) on military aid to Israel.

All roads into Shannon Airport are officially closed!



Ireland stands with Palestine & Lebanon 🇵🇸🇱🇧#USMilitaryOutOfShannon pic.twitter.com/ff0nnfrHXB — Jimi Cullen (@jimicullenmusic) October 12, 2024

Today’s protest was organised by pro-Palestinian groups including Shannonwatch, Cairde Palestine Belfast and Mothers Against Genocide.

A number of politicians were present at today’s demonstration including independent MEP Luke ‘Ming’ Flanagan and People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett.

The exact size of the crowd has not been confirmed, but PBP estimated that thousands of people attended. Many demonstrators carried Palestinian and Lebanese flags.

Thousands upon thousands descending on Shannon. US Military Out! #descendonshannon pic.twitter.com/fmi7BiNT5F — People Before Profit (@pb4p) October 12, 2024

Earlier this month, Boyd Barrett asked the Taoiseach why the Government doesn’t “ban all flights carrying weapons through Shannon Airport”.

“Why does it refuse to condemn the United States for continuing to provide the missiles and weapons that Israel is using in Lebanon and has used against the people of Gaza?,” he asked Simon Harris.

In response, Harris said Ireland has a “very clear” position in relation to “breaches of international law”.

“We are very clear in relation to the ICJ ruling and in relation to the actions we took arising from that ruling in the context of defence equipment.

“Please do not attempt to misrepresent the Government of the people of Ireland in terms of our position in relation to this.”

Death toll

Israel began pounding Gaza shortly after suffering its worst ever attacks from Iran-backed Hamas militants on 7 October last year, and it launched a ground offensive against Hezbollah in Lebanon on 30 September.

Over 1,200 people have been killed in Lebanon since 23 September, and more than a million people have fled their homes.

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed more than 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who say women and children make up more than half of the fatalities.

Around 1.9 million people – nine in 10 Gazans – have been displaced at least once in the last year.

Some 1,200 people were killed by Hamas in Israel on 7 October 2023 and 251 people were taken hostage – around 90 of whom remain unaccounted for.

Contains reporting from © AFP 2024