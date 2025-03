HUNDREDS OF PRO-PALESTINIAN supporters are currently staging a sit-down protest on O’Connell Bridge in Dublin city centre.

The protests began outside Government buildings on Kildare Street this afternoon, where dozens gathered with signs and flags to speak out against Israel’s renewed military activity in Gaza.

The Gazan ministry of health has said more than 400 people have been killed by Israeli strikes that began in the early hours of yesterday morning. Israeli troops have also reoccupied the corridor that bisects the Gaza Strip, effectively cutting the north off from the south once again.

Protestors in Dublin city moved from the Government buildings to O’Connell Bridge at 7pm this evening, and have since staged a “sit-down protest” at the south end of O’Connell Bridge, fully blocking the busy junction.

Sit-down protest underway at O'Connell bridge pic.twitter.com/cx8YXF8NjB — Socialist Party (@SocialistParty) March 19, 2025

Footage of the protest has been shared to social media by those involved, with Social Rights Ireland describing Dublin being “at a standstill”.

Gardaí have confirmed that they are aware of the protest, and warned commuters that road closures may be in effect.

“Traffic disruption is expected,” a garda spokesperson said.