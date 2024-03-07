PSNI arrest man in Belfast who is wanted to stand trial for Kilkenny drugs offences

POLICE IN THE North have arrested a man in Belfast who is wanted to stand trial for drugs offences that occurred in Co Kilkenny.

The 59-year-old man was located in the south Belfast area yesterday by officers from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit and Auto Crime Team.

He will be brought before an extradition court in Belfast later today.

The 59-year-old is wanted to stand trial for drugs offences that occurred in the Kilkenny area in 2012.

A spokesperson from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit said the arrest is “another example of the PSNI working closely with our international law enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice”.

They added: “We will continue our collaborative work to locate and arrest those sought for extradition.

“Our message is clear: Northern Ireland is not somewhere you can hide to avoid arrest or the consequences of your actions.”