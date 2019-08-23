Burglars assault man with hammer at his home in 'paramilitary style attack'

DETECTIVES IN THE North are investigating after an aggravated burglary in the early hours this morning in Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

At 12.45am, an ambulance was called to the scene where a man had sustained head injuries after he was struck by a hammer after a number of men forced entry into his home in the Kelburn Park area.

The injured man was brought to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Detective sergeant Coulter said: “This was a vicious assault on a man in his own home, a place where everyone has the right to feel safe.”

Police added they’re investigating it as a “paramilitary style attack” and are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 12.20am and 12.50am who saw any suspicious activity to make contact.