This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Friday 23 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Burglars assault man with hammer at his home in 'paramilitary style attack'

Police described the attack as a “vicious assault”.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Aug 2019, 6:12 PM
14 minutes ago 720 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4780149
File photo.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
File photo.
File photo.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

DETECTIVES IN THE North are investigating after an aggravated burglary in the early hours this morning in Ballyclare, Co Antrim.

At 12.45am, an ambulance was called to the scene where a man had sustained head injuries after he was struck by a hammer after a number of men forced entry into his home in the Kelburn Park area.

The injured man was brought to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Detective sergeant Coulter said: “This was a vicious assault on a man in his own home, a place where everyone has the right to feel safe.”

Police added they’re investigating it as a “paramilitary style attack” and are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 12.20am and 12.50am who saw any suspicious activity to make contact.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie