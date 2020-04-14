This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Two men arrested after 'savage' burglary in Ballymena

The burglary took place in the town just after midnight this morning.

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 10:57 AM
25 minutes ago 3,441 Views 1 Comment
The Lanntara area in Ballymena.
Image: Google Maps
The Lanntara area in Ballymena.
The Lanntara area in Ballymena.
Image: Google Maps

TWO MEN HAVE been arrested in Ballymena after a “savage” aggravated burglary in which several people were injured. 

The burglary took place in the town just after midnight this morning. 

Three masked men, armed with a hammer and a metal bar, arrived at a house in the Lanntara area. The men went inside the house, where there were three men and two women. 

One of the men, who is in his thirties, was assaulted. His head and arms were attacked and injured and he had to be taken to hospital.

The two women, who are in their 30s, also sustained minor injuries. 

The windows were also smashed in the house. 

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said that two men have been arrested, one aged 35 and the other aged 45. They have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

Both remain in custody.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lenaghan called in a “savage attack for which there is no justification”.

“We are working to establish a motive,” Lenaghan said. 

“We believe it also linked to a report at 00:20am where windows of a property in the same area were also smashed. No injuries were reported.

“I want to appeal to anyone with information which could help our investigation to call us on 101 and quote reference number 59 of 14/04/20. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

