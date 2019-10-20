31-year-old arrested in Belfast on suspicion of attempted murder

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder.

North Belfast police arrested the man today following a stabbing incident in the Spamount Street area of the city on Saturday.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

On Saturday, PSNI officers were attending a reported fight between groups of young people in the North Queen Street area when they were informed of a stabbing at around 9.45pm.

A teenager boy was taken to hospital. A PSNI spokesperson has described his condition as “serious but not life threatening”.

A PSNI spokesperson said that “the arrested man is in police custody assisting with enquiries”.

The PSNI is asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.