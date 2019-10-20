This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 20 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

31-year-old arrested in Belfast on suspicion of attempted murder

A teenage boy was stabbed in the city on Saturday.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 20 Oct 2019, 2:54 PM
1 hour ago 1,380 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4859802
The Spamount Street area of Belfast.
Image: Google Maps
The Spamount Street area of Belfast.
The Spamount Street area of Belfast.
Image: Google Maps

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. 

North Belfast police arrested the man today following a stabbing incident in the Spamount Street area of the city on Saturday. 

The man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon. 

On Saturday, PSNI officers were attending a reported fight between groups of young people in the North Queen Street area when they were informed of a stabbing at around 9.45pm. 

A teenager boy was taken to hospital. A PSNI spokesperson has described his condition as “serious but not life threatening”. 

A PSNI spokesperson said that “the arrested man is in police custody assisting with enquiries”. 

The PSNI is asking anyone with any information about the incident to contact them. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie