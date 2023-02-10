Advertisement

Friday 10 February 2023
# Derry
PSNI seal off area around Brandywell Stadium in Derry over security alert
President Michael D Higgins was present at the match between Shamrock Rovers and Derry City in the stadium this evening.
10 minutes ago

POLICE SEALED OFF an area close to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry this evening where Shamrock Rovers and Derry City were playing. 

President Michael D Higgins was present at the match, along with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris. 

In a statement, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said there is “significant disruption” this evening in the Brandywell area “as police deal with a suspicious object around Stanley’s Walk”. 

“Elderly residents and children have had their night turned upside down as police attempt to make the area safe,” Eastwood said. 

“It is particularly frustrating that local people and Derry City fans are experiencing this disruption as President Higgins visits for this evening’s President’s Cup match,” he said. 

“I would appeal to everyone in the area to follow the directions of local police. SDLP representatives will continue to liaise with emergency services as they seek to make the area safe as quickly as possible.”

Author
Hayley Halpin
hayley@thejournal.ie
@HayleyHalpin1
