PSNI seal off area around Brandywell Stadium in Derry over security alert

POLICE SEALED OFF an area close to the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry this evening where Shamrock Rovers and Derry City were playing.

President Michael D Higgins was present at the match, along with Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris.

In a statement, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said there is “significant disruption” this evening in the Brandywell area “as police deal with a suspicious object around Stanley’s Walk”.

“Elderly residents and children have had their night turned upside down as police attempt to make the area safe,” Eastwood said.

“It is particularly frustrating that local people and Derry City fans are experiencing this disruption as President Higgins visits for this evening’s President’s Cup match,” he said.

“I would appeal to everyone in the area to follow the directions of local police. SDLP representatives will continue to liaise with emergency services as they seek to make the area safe as quickly as possible.”