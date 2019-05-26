This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSNI appeal to two women reportedly sexually assaulted in Derry to contact police

The PSNI said two women may have been assaulted outside a music festival in the early hours of Saturday.

By Dominic McGrath Sunday 26 May 2019, 7:24 PM
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing to two young women who may have been sexually assaulted in Derry on Saturday to contact them.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) are appealing to two young women who may have been sexually assaulted outside a music festival in the Ebrington Square area of the city in the early hours of Saturday. 

In a statement, the PSNI’s Sergeant Olphert said: “It’s understood that two women made individual disclosures to staff but both left the area before police could be informed.”

The two women were reportedly assaulted in two separate incidents during the early hours of Saturday. However, after informing staff they left the area before the PSNI were made aware of the incidents. 

Olphert appealed to the young women to contact the PSNI and asked members of the public to contact the police with any information that might prove useful.

