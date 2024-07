THE PSNI HAS said they are aware of a video circulating online of an officer being bitten by a dog while on duty in north Belfast.

Officers were at a house in the Silverstream Avenue area on Wednesday, 26 June when one was attacked by a dog.

Advertisement

The officer sustained an injury to her foot after the dog latched onto her boot. Another officer who was present at the time of the attack was not injured.

The force said the dog warden has been contacted and enquiries remain ongoing.

Belfast City Council confirmed to The Journal that it’s Dog Warden service has been made aware of the dog attack.

“We cannot comment further while this investigation is ongoing,” a statement read.