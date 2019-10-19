PSNI believes man (30s) shot in both legs was ordered to attend attack 'by appointment'

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland investigating a paramilitary-style shooting in Co Antrim last night believe the victim had been ordered to attend the location to be shot.

The PSNI received reports after 8pm on Friday that a man had been shot in both legs close to the train station in the Station Road area of Greenisland.

The man in his 30s was taken to hospital where he remains today, receiving treatment for his injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Mary White said the PSNI believes the shooting was “by appointment” and that the man had been ordered to attend this location to be shot.

“This is totally barbaric and must stop. No-one deserves to have this happen to them and there is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities,” White said.

The PSNI appealed to anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the Station Road area on Friday evening or anyone who was driving in the area at around 8pm and who has dash-cam footage to contact detectives.