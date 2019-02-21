Peter Tork - bass player for The Monkees - dies aged 77

Peter Tork (l), Micky Dolenz and Davy Jones of the Monkees attend a photocall at the O2 Apollo, Manchester, ahead of their UK tour.

THE MONKEES BASS and keyboard player Peter Tork has died aged 77 after a 10 year battle with cancer.

A post on the musician’s official Facebook page shared the news this evening.

It read: “It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world.

“As we have mentioned in the past, the PTFB team is made up of Peter’s friends, family and colleagues – we ask for your kindness and understanding in allowing us to grieve this huge loss privately. This page will remain open for your use in sharing your thoughts with your fellow fans and hopefully helping you through your own grieving journey, however the team will not be available for some time as we start to mend our own hearts and calm our minds.

We want to thank each and every one of you for your love, dedication and support of our “boss.” Having you in our world has meant so very much to all of us. Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share. We send blessings and thoughts of comfort to you all, with much gratitude.

In 2016, The Monkees, announced they were returning with a new album and tour for their 50th anniversary.