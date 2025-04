PTSB CUSTOMERS ARE currently experiencing technical issues with their online banking apps and website, with the bank confirming that it is working to resolve the issue.

Customers are being repeatedly ‘timed out’ from their accounts and are asked to contact the bank’s helpline. Some have contacted the company online with complaints that they cannot reach a customer service agents.

Advertisement

In a post to their X account, PTSB said: “We are currently experiencing a technical issue which is intermittently impacting access to our mobile app and website for some of our customers.”

“We are working on resolving this as quickly as possible and apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused,” it added.

The majority of PTSB customers last November faced similar technical issues and experienced delays in sending and receiving payments this morning due to a technical issue. The company attributed the issues to a “system upgrade”.