SOME PERMANENT TSB customers have been experiencing delays in sending and receiving payments this morning due to what the bank described as a technical issue.

The PTSB app is also down at the moment because of a “system upgrade”.

Today is pay day for many workers. It is also Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year when retailers slash prices on many products.

“Due to a technical issue with a third-party payments provider, some customers may be experiencing delays when sending or receiving SEPA payments,” the bank said in a statement on its website and on social media.

Customers, we expect this issue to be resolved for a majority of customers by mid-morning. All other PTSB services are operating as normal, we apologise again for any inconvenience caused. https://t.co/OWRQPVTr9Y — PTSB Customer Service (@AskPTSB) November 29, 2024

SEPA refers to the Single Euro Payments Area, the system for processing euro payments across the European Union.

PTSB said it was working to resolve the issue and expected it to be resolved “for the majority of customers by mid-morning”.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and will provide further updates via our website, social media and mobile app throughout the day,” the bank’s statement said.

“All other PTSB services are operating as normal,” it said despite its app not being available.

In some cases, attempts to open the app have been met with a notification saying an “unexpected error has occurred”.