Saturday 2 May, 2020
TheJournal.ie's Weekend Pub Quiz Volume IV (there are no questions about you-know-what)

This is a virus-free zone.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 2 May 2020, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 19,714 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5089149
Image: Shutterstock/luckyraccoon
Image: Shutterstock/luckyraccoon

ROLL UP. ROLL up. It’s time for TheJournal.ie’s weekly pub quiz and we promise you this – there’ll be no mention of the auld, you know, that thing that has us stuck in our gafs. 

So, here’s the craic. There’s going to be five rounds – science, sports, entertainment, history and then a bit of general knowledge. 

Five questions in each round – bringing the total to 25. 

Top tip: If you’re using Facetime, Zoom, Houseparty etc, you’ll be able to share the screen to your friends. It all comes down to if you trust them not to do the quiz on their own and then do it again with a group (do not do this – it is not sound). 

Anyway, buckle up and get ready – it’s quizness time. 

Right, so. We kick off today's quiz with some science. What Latin verb does the word 'science' come from?
Science
Scientus
Sapiens

Nascio
Scio
ZR is the symbol for which chemical element?
Shutterstock
Zinc
Zirconium

Barium
Lead
In which modern-day country was the physicist and chemist Marie Curie born?
Shutterstock
Hungary
Austria

Poland
Lithuania
What part of the body is the Axilla?
Shutterstock
Space between the toes
Area behind the ear

Bum crack
Armpit
The average woman has seven pints of blood, how many has the average man?
Shutterstock
9
10

11
12
Round Two is sports. How many players are there in a baseball team?
Shutterstock
Nine
Ten

Eleven
Twelve
Which player has scored the most goals in international football?
Shutterstock
Ali Daei (Iran)
Eusebio (Portugal)

George Weah (Liberia)
Johan Cruyff (The Netherlands)
What does a black flag signify in motor racing?
Shutterstock
Race abandoned
Driver disqualified

Crash ahead
False start
In which sport is The Davis Cup contested?
Shutterstock
Golf
Rugby

Darts
Tennis
How many jumps are there in The Grand National?
Shutterstock
28
30

32
34
Round Three is entertainment. Who is Gordon Sumner better known as?
Shutterstock
Bob Dylan
Alice Cooper

Sting
Elton John
The Hard Rock Cafe is named after a song by what band?
Shutterstock
The Doors
The Rolling Stones

The Beatles
Deep Purple
What kind of dog is Scooby Doo?
Shutterstock
Collie
Great Dane

Labrador
Retreiver
Who played the first James Bond?
Shutterstock
Sean Connery
Roger Moore

George Lazenby
Timothy Dalton
Who recorded 'A Boy Named Sue'?
Shutterstock
The Big Bopper
Johnny Cash

Buddy Holly
Elvis
Round Four. We move on to history. What did the Romans call Ireland?
Shutterstock
Hibernia
Cambria

Caledonia
Iceni
How many colonies signed the American Declaration of Independence?
Shutterstock
Nine
Eleven

Thirteen
Fifteen
In which year did the Act of Union, which united Ireland and Britain, come into effect?
Shutterstock
1798
1801

1810
1821
In which century was the Battle of the Boyne?
Shutterstock
15th
16th

17th
18th
The Irish Brigade fought in which 20th century civil war?
Shutterstock
Mexican
Spanish

Italian
Irish
Final round now, folks. We're doing general knowledge now. Tbilisi is the capital of which country located at the intersection between Europe and Asia?
Shutterstock
Armenia
Turkmenistan

Azerbaijan
Georgia
Which western astrological sign is represented by the twins Castor and Pollux?
Shutterstock
Gemini
Cancer

Taurus
Aries
'Smell my cheese you mother' is a quote taken from which British comedy show?
Shutterstock
The Inbetweeners
Peep Show

I'm Alan Partridge
The Office
In which year did the USA enter World War II?
Shutterstock
1940
1941

1942
1943
In Scrabble, how many points is the letter K worth?
Shutterstock
Three
Five

Seven
Nine
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Champ
Just a top notch performance. Fair dues.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Daycent
You gave it a fair whack - but you're not the gold standard.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Not the may west
They didn't suit ya.
Share your result:
Shutterstock
You scored out of !
Shockin'
You've had a beast here, pal.
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

