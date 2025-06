SOME ROADS IN the capital city are closed this morning, and public transport links will be slightly diverted on some services to facilitate Dublin’s Pride Parade.

Dublin City Council and Transport for Ireland have detailed the following traffic management plan, which will see some roads closed and diversions in place from 6am this morning.

The public are advised that all pedestrian, local access and cycle routes will be maintained throughout the day.

Dublin Bus

Almost all Dublin Bus services which operate through the city will be altered to facilitate road closures and diversions today.

You can find all the details of the pre-parade diversions which will be in place between 6am and 11.30am, here.

You can also find all the details regarding diversions to Dublin Bus routes during the parade, here. Those diversions will be in place from 11.30am until 4.30pm.

Luas

No services will operate on the Green Line between St. Stephen’s Green and Dominick stops from 10am to 5pm. Trams will only run between Brides Glen and St. Stephen’s Green, and between Broombridge and Dominick.

Along the Red Line, no services will operate between Smithfield and Connolly/The Point from 10am to 2.45pm. Trams will only run between Tallaght/Saggart and Smithfield.

Advertisement

Following the Parade, normal Luas services will resume.

All Irish Rail lines will opeate as normal throughout the day.

Road Closures & Diversions

The following roads will be closed from 6am this morning until 10pm this evening: Merrion Square South, Merrion Square East, Fitzwilliam Street Lower and Mount Street Upper.

Meanwhile, O’Connell Street Upper, O’Connell Street Lower and Cathal Brugha Street will be closed from 8am until 4pm.

Lastly, Eden Quay, Custom House Quay, Memorial Bridge, Lombard Street East, Westland Row, Lincoln Place, Merrion Street Lower, Merrion Square North and Merrion Square West will be closed from 11.30am until 4pm.

Diversions will be in place for those travelling west on the north quays via the Phibsborough/Broadstone/Grangegorman area. Traffic in this part of the city may be impacted throughout the day.

Traffic seeking to travel east on the north quays will be diverted via the Stoneybatter/Cabra area.

Diversions will also be in place for traffic on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay wishing to travel on the South Quays to the city centre via the Grand Canal/Dublin 4 area.

Diversions will be clearly sign posted for those travelling in the area, and you can access the full details of the routes here.