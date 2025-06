INDIE ROCKERS PULP have achieved their first UK number one album in 27 years.

More, which was released last Friday, is the Britpop band’s first studio album since 2001′s We Love Life.

It has also been named the biggest record of the week on wax, topping the Official Vinyl Albums Chart. More is sitting at number six in the Irish album chart.

The last time the Sheffield-based band topped the UK album charts was in 1998 with This Is Hardcore which followed on from their best-known studio album, Different Class, released three years prior and their only other chart-topping LP.

Pulp reunited for a second time in 2022 after frontman Jarvis Cocker confirmed they would begin touring together again.

They are playing a number of gigs throughout the summer, including sets at Montreux Jazz Festival in July and Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival in August.

The veteran rockers played in Dublin’s 3Arena last week.

They have a gap in their schedule between 21 June and 10 July, which has fuelled speculation that they could be among the secret acts currently listed as “TBA” in the line-up for Glastonbury Festival, which is taking place later this month.

With reporting from Press Association