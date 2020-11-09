#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 9 November 2020
Advertisement

Over 340,000 receive Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week as total spend on scheme tops €4 billion

The minister for social protection said the rise in the number of PUP recipients was expected given the Level 5 restrictions in place.

By Sean Murray Monday 9 Nov 2020, 6:52 PM
18 minutes ago 2,151 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5261542
File photo. Minister Heather Humphreys.
Image: Julien Behal Photography
File photo. Minister Heather Humphreys.
File photo. Minister Heather Humphreys.
Image: Julien Behal Photography

THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection has issued payments of €99 million to 342,500 recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) this week.

This week’s spend – up from €95.5 million last week – brings the spending on PUP to date to €4 billion. 

The number of recipients on the scheme has increased by 12,500 in the past week and Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said that “the increase was anticipated and reflects the impact of moving to Level 5 restrictions”. 

The sector with the highest number of people receiving a PUP this week is accommodation and food service activities with 100,994 recipients.

This is followed by wholesale and retail trade (55,516 recipients) and other sectors such as hairdressers and beauty salons (30,141). 

When the government introduced Level 5 restrictions, which included the closure of pubs, restaurants and non-essential retail outlets, it reinstated the highest rate of the PUP.

Related Reads

09.11.20 HSE boss says 'we have to be honest' about what Christmas will look once Level 5 restrictions ease
08.11.20 Confirmed Covid-19 infections top 50 million worldwide

This meant that those with gross weekly earnings of €400 or more receive a rate of €350 a week. 

Minister Humphreys said she was aware that people were “making huge sacrifices” as they continue to heed the public health advice.

She added: “But the fall in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent days is encouraging and gives cause for optimism ahead of the upcoming Christmas period. Let’s all keep going together. We brought this virus under control before. It is within our gift to do so again.”

In a statement this evening, the department also said that regulations are currently being finalised that will extend the 2020 earnings reference period for employees to September 2020.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The department said: “This will mean that people who only commenced employment after February 2020 but have now been laid-off due to increased restrictions can have their payment rate fixed by reference to their earnings in the period March to September 2020. 

“The regulations will also provide that people who may have been in employment before February 2020 but whose earnings have reduced in the period since February can still have their PUP payment rate set by reference to their earlier, higher, earnings.”

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie