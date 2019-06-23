ComReg accuses broadband provider Pure Telecom of breaking contract-changing rules

BROADBAND AND PHONE services provider Pure Telecom has received a warning from the Communications Regulator over a notice period it gave to customers on changes to contracts.

Pure Telecom was this week notified by ComReg that it failed to comply with certain provisions in regulations that oversee contracts.

The regulator found the telecommunications company did not notify its customers one month before it make changes to certain contracts and failed to tell customers their right to withdraw from said contracts.

According to the notice, Pure Telecom also included marketing information when it did send out notifications, which is also against the rules.

The exact details of the contracts in question are not yet known. Pure Telecom said it was not in a position to comment when approached by Fora.

The company has until 5 July to state its views with the regulator.

This is the second notice issued by ComReg in recent months over non-compliance of a telecommunications company in notifying its customers of changes to a contract.

In a similar situation reported by Fora in March, the regulator issued a warning to Eir over a notice period given to its customers.

Last year, it issued notices to Three and Virgin Media over how pricing was communicated in contracts.

Previous dispute

This isn’t the first time Pure Telecom has been in trouble with the regulator.

In 2013, the company paid a €1,500 fine to ComReg because it did not have a universal account number on a consumer bill.

A universal account number is needed so a customer can change service or switch from one provider to another.

Co-founded in 2002 by CEO Paul Connell, pictured, Pure Telecom provides a range of broadband and phone services to homes and businesses.

Last year, it announced a multimillion-euro deal with BT to provide broadband and phone services to customers in rural areas.

According to the most recent accounts for Pure Telecom Limited, the company booked sales of more than €24 million in 2017 and recorded a profit of over €483,000.

Get our NEW Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Laura Roddy and posted on Fora.ie