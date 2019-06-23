This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 23 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

ComReg accuses broadband provider Pure Telecom of breaking contract-changing rules

The watchdog issued a notice of non-compliance to the telco company.

By Fora Staff Sunday 23 Jun 2019, 4:00 PM
Jun 14th 2019, 3:57 PM 398 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4692064
Image: Colm Mahady/Fennells
Image: Colm Mahady/Fennells

BROADBAND AND PHONE services provider Pure Telecom has received a warning from the Communications Regulator over a notice period it gave to customers on changes to contracts.

Pure Telecom was this week notified by ComReg that it failed to comply with certain provisions in regulations that oversee contracts.

The regulator found the telecommunications company did not notify its customers one month before it make changes to certain contracts and failed to tell customers their right to withdraw from said contracts.

According to the notice, Pure Telecom also included marketing information when it did send out notifications, which is also against the rules. 

The exact details of the contracts in question are not yet known. Pure Telecom said it was not in a position to comment when approached by Fora.

The company has until 5 July to state its views with the regulator. 

This is the second notice issued by ComReg in recent months over non-compliance of a telecommunications company in notifying its customers of changes to a contract.

In a similar situation reported by Fora in March, the regulator issued a warning to Eir over a notice period given to its customers. 

Last year, it issued notices to Three and Virgin Media over how pricing was communicated in contracts. 

Previous dispute

This isn’t the first time Pure Telecom has been in trouble with the regulator.

In 2013, the company paid a €1,500 fine to ComReg because it did not have a universal account number on a consumer bill. 

A universal account number is needed so a customer can change service or switch from one provider to another.

Co-founded in 2002 by CEO Paul Connell, pictured, Pure Telecom provides a range of broadband and phone services to homes and businesses.

Last year, it announced a multimillion-euro deal with BT to provide broadband and phone services to customers in rural areas.

According to the most recent accounts for Pure Telecom Limited, the company booked sales of more than €24 million in 2017 and recorded a profit of over €483,000.

Get our NEW Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Laura Roddy and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie