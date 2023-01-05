Putin orders 36-hour ceasefire for Orthodox Christmas in Ukraine this weekend

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR Putin has ordered a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine on Orthodox Christmas, celebrated this week by both countries, according to the Kremlin.
This is the first time Russia introduced a full ceasefire in Ukraine since the launch of the offensive in February last year.
The announcement comes following a request for a ceasefire during the religious holiday from Russia’s 76-year-old Orthodox leader Patriarch Kirill.
“I instruct the defence minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12pm (9am Irish time) on 6 January 2023 until 12am (9pm Irish time) on 7 January 2023 a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine,” the Kremlin said in a statement.
“Given the fact that a large number of citizens professing Orthodoxy live in the areas of combat, we call on the Ukrainian side to declare a ceasefire and give them the opportunity to attend church services on Christmas Eve, as well as on the Day of the Nativity of Christ,” the statement added.
In a call with the Russian leader earlier today, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pressed Putin to declare a “unilateral” ceasefire in Ukraine.
More to follow…
