#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 17 November 2021
Advertisement

‘QAnon shaman’ protester gets jail sentence for role in Capitol disorder

Jacob Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in custody.

By Press Association Wednesday 17 Nov 2021, 10:04 PM
24 minutes ago 3,576 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5604810
Jacob Chansley during the riot at the US Capitol on 6 January.
Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
Jacob Chansley during the riot at the US Capitol on 6 January.
Jacob Chansley during the riot at the US Capitol on 6 January.
Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

CAPITOL PROTESTER JACOB Chansley has been sentenced to prison for his role in the violent scenes in Washington DC earlier this year.

Chansley was a distinctive figure in footage of the storming of the Capitol Building as he was armed with a spear and wore a fur-trimmed horned helmet as he rallied in support of then-president Donald Trump on 6 January.

He was sentenced to 41 months in custody.

The Capitol was besieged by Trump supporters as the US Senate met to confirm the election victory of Joe Biden.

Chansley, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, was among the first rioters to enter the building.

He riled up the crowd with a bullhorn as officers tried to control them, posed for photos, profanely referred to then-vice president Mike Pence as a traitor while in the Senate.

He wrote a note to Pence saying: “It’s only a matter of time, justice is coming.”

He also made a social media post in November in which he promoted hangings for traitors.

The image of Chansley with his face painted like the American flag, wearing a bear skin head dress and looking as if he were howling was one of the first striking images to emerge from the riot.

He is among roughly 600 people charged in the riot that forced politicians into hiding as they were meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Fifty others have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanour charges of demonstrating in the Capitol.

Before he was sentenced, Chansley told US district judge Royce Lamberth it was wrong for him to enter the Capitol and that he accepts responsibility for his actions.

He has previously called himself the “QAnon Shaman” but has since repudiated the QAnon movement, which is centred on the baseless belief that Trump was fighting a cabal of Satan-worshipping, child sex traffickers.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie